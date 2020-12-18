10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $620.00 $161.1K 8.4K 50.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $50.00 $61.9K 11.5K 5.3K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $95.00 $38.6K 1.6K 4.8K GRWG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $39.00 $42.9K 666 3.7K BLNK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $38.00 $29.8K 559 3.0K LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $160.00 $142.0K 5.4K 2.6K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $530.4K 80 2.4K TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $170.00 $262.5K 4.5K 1.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $29.3K 67.8K 1.7K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $39.00 $29.2K 238 1.5K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 362 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $161.1K on this trade with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 8490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 13 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 264 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $61.9K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 11594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 362 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.6K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 1626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRWG (NASDAQ:GRWG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 716 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.9K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLNK (NASDAQ:BLNK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 459 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.8K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $142.0K on this trade with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 5413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 2400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $530.4K on this trade with a price of $221.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $262.5K on this trade with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 4551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 401 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.3K on this trade with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 67816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FL (NYSE:FL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1082 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.2K on this trade with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.