10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $127.00 $33.9K 24.3K 32.9K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $217.50 $29.6K 9.2K 14.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $10.00 $25.0K 12.0K 9.0K FEYE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $17.00 $31.9K 911 4.8K FIT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $7.00 $97.6K 23.5K 4.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/20 $100.00 $61.3K 12.7K 3.2K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $400.00 $36.9K 1.6K 2.7K INSG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $25.00 $30.5K 1.8K 2.2K MTSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $55.00 $43.8K 5.4K 1.6K ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/24/20 $205.00 $34.6K 107 1.6K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 999 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.9K on this trade with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 24391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 618 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $29.6K on this trade with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 9236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.0K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 12075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 536 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.9K on this trade with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIT (NYSE:FIT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 4000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $97.6K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 23597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 13 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 313 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $61.3K on this trade with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 12713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 296 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.9K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSG (NASDAQ:INSG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 556 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.5K on this trade with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTSI (NASDAQ:MTSI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 418 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $43.8K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 5492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $34.6K on this trade with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.