10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $55.00 $230.0K 27.8K 26.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/24/20 $700.00 $373.8K 14.4K 8.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $262.50 $30.1K 4.6K 6.2K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $20.00 $36.6K 12.2K 2.5K SOLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $7.00 $60.7K 4.4K 1.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $22.00 $35.6K 5.4K 1.4K GSX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $60.00 $539.0K 52 1.3K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $150.00 $460.0K 1.0K 1.3K MGNI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $20.00 $25.1K 8.4K 1.2K AYRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $5.00 $68.3K 2.6K 976

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $230.0K on this trade with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 27832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 207 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $373.8K on this trade with a price of $1810.0 per contract. There were 14430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 280 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.1K on this trade with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 4617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1411 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.6K on this trade with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 12212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOLO (NASDAQ:SOLO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 419 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.7K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.6K on this trade with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 5439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 385 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $539.0K on this trade with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $460.0K on this trade with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 1082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 628 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $25.1K on this trade with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 8427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 546 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $68.3K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.