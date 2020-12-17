10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $130.00 $55.1K 43.9K 43.7K MARA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/20 $10.00 $43.8K 8.8K 34.5K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $35.00 $31.6K 6.8K 22.3K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $215.00 $127.1K 15.3K 13.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $540.00 $38.0K 6.8K 6.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $96.00 $32.8K 7.1K 4.0K CREE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/20 $100.00 $375.0K 2.2K 3.7K MVIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $2.00 $177.0K 7.6K 3.4K INSG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $12.50 $53.6K 7.8K 2.4K DBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $28.5K 15.1K 1.8K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 408 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $55.1K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 43975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 516 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $43.8K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 8802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 240 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.6K on this trade with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 6842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 4385 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $127.1K on this trade with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 15343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 409 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.0K on this trade with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 6801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 234 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.8K on this trade with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 7144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CREE (NASDAQ:CREE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 1500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $375.0K on this trade with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $177.0K on this trade with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 7637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INSG (NASDAQ:INSG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 244 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $53.6K on this trade with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 7885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.5K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 15117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

