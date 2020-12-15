Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Emerging Index and Teck Resources
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave his recent unusual option activity report. Najarian saw unusual option activity in:
iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (NYSE: EEM) February $52 calls. He will hold this position for the next couple of months.
Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) February 19 calls. He will hold this position for the next couple of months.
