Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Emerging Index and Teck Resources
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave his recent unusual option activity report. Najarian saw unusual option activity in:

iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (NYSE: EEM) February $52 calls. He will hold this position for the next couple of months.

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) February 19 calls. He will hold this position for the next couple of months.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

