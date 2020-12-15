9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $694.4K 47.3K 21.9K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $44.00 $104.1K 7.4K 21.7K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $39.2K 15.7K 1.9K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $60.00 $41.2K 18.3K 1.7K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $110.00 $556.0K 866 1.1K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $215.00 $695.0K 811 1.0K VRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $70.00 $35.0K 162 251 CZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $102.6K 3.1K 250 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $769.6K 211 240

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 21700 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $694.4K on this trade with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 47386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 992 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $104.1K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.2K on this trade with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 15738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.2K on this trade with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 18301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1781 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 800 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $556.0K on this trade with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $695.0K on this trade with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRM (NASDAQ:VRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 122 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $35.0K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $102.6K on this trade with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 3179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 402 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 239 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $769.6K on this trade with a price of $3220.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

