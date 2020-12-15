10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $52.00 $29.8K 18.4K 8.0K NKLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $17.00 $85.0K 6.1K 2.4K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $24.00 $39.4K 3.2K 2.4K CFX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $37.50 $230.0K 1.0K 2.0K FDX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/20 $285.00 $205.9K 516 1.3K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $60.00 $118.9K 8.9K 1.2K ZTO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $26.71 $28.0K 67 1.1K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $25.00 $45.0K 7.2K 1.0K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $350.00 $195.8K 3.7K 389 PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $35.00 $207.0K 258 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 433 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.8K on this trade with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 18469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $85.0K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 6179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 745 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.4K on this trade with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 3237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFX (NYSE:CFX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $230.0K on this trade with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $205.9K on this trade with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 425 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $118.9K on this trade with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 8967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZTO (NYSE:ZTO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 244 contract(s) at a $26.71 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.0K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 242 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.0K on this trade with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 7238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 356 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $195.8K on this trade with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 3726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $207.0K on this trade with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

