10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $125.00 $35.5K 142.4K 50.4K
INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/08/21 $57.00 $30.0K 78 37.1K
FSLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $100.00 $46.1K 12.1K 6.7K
AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/20 $100.00 $94.0K 7.8K 5.3K
DBX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $22.00 $700.8K 14.2K 2.6K
NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $95.00 $236.2K 306 2.6K
NNDM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $32.1K 5.4K 2.4K
QIWI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $38.8K 1.0K 2.2K
ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $360.00 $36.3K 2.4K 2.1K
MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $52.50 $280.0K 1.7K 2.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.5K on this trade with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 142456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 8, 2021. A trader bought 1496 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 205 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $46.1K on this trade with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 12145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 31, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $94.0K on this trade with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 7806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 1920 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $700.8K on this trade with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 14232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 358 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $236.2K on this trade with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.1K on this trade with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 5456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 970 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 111 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.8K on this trade with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 316 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $36.3K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $280.0K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

Posted-In: Options

