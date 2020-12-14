Tony Zhang's Electronic Arts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the rising COVID-19 cases around the country have put the lockdown stocks like Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) back into favor.

He thinks the stock might move back to $145 and he wants to buy the January $135/$145 call spread for $3.70, which is 2.7% of the stock's value. The trade breaks even at $138.70 or 2.14% above the closing price on Friday. In case the stock moves to $145 or higher at the January expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $6.30.