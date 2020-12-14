Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's Facebook Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang suggested investors with a long position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) should consider an options strategy.

He said the news has not been particularly strong for the stock last week, as the antitrust suit has spooked some investors. He sees a low risk of a breakout to the downside, as he expects the suit to drag out in the courts for at least two to three years.

To exploit high implied volatility and limited upside potential for Facebook, Zhang wants to sell some covered calls in the name. He wants to sell the January $300 call for $6.75. The trade breaks even at $306.75 or around 12% above the closing price on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Amazon Looks To Seize Opportunities In Cricket Streaming As Disney's IPL Contract Nears Expiry
Reddit Buys Video-Based Social Media App Dubsmash
'Liquidity Jumping': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Facebook Balks At Taking Down Hindu Extremist Content Over Fears Of Worker Safety: WSJ
5 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Jack Dorsey
8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com