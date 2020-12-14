Market Overview

Tony Zhang Shares His Thoughts On Advanced Micro Devices

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

A viewer noticed some unusual activity in the December $96 calls and the December $103 calls as the stock reached its all-time high and he wanted to get some feedback from the "Options Action" panel.

Zhang said the breakout above $90 looks fairly constructive and the stock might reach the $96 to $103 range, but he is concerned because it underperformed the semiconductor stocks.

Carter Worth believes the semiconductor stocks are extended and he thinks there is not enough time for AMD to reach $96 to $103 in December.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

