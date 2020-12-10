Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Activision And Cloudflare
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Activision And Cloudflare

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian discussed some unusual option activity plays.

He noted unusual activity in the Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) December $83 calls. Najarian has a position in this.

He also highlighted the Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) December $90 calls.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + NET)

'World Of Warcraft' Record Sales Could Make Activision's Stock Attractive Ahead Of Earnings
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
NERD ETF Co-Founder Talks Tencent, Sea Limited, Foreign Gaming Stocks
Why Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Winning What Could Be The Last Console War
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com