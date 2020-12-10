Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Activision And Cloudflare
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian discussed some unusual option activity plays.
He noted unusual activity in the Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) December $83 calls. Najarian has a position in this.
He also highlighted the Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) December $90 calls.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media