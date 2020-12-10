10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/11/20 $124.00 $27.0K 25.4K 40.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $43.00 $64.4K 13.5K 1.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $96.00 $28.2K 3.3K 1.5K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $280.00 $1.6 million 554 1.2K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/11/20 $207.50 $70.5K 1.0K 887 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/11/20 $415.00 $26.0K 661 707 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $300.00 $360.5K 93 509 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $102.1K 872 502 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $407.5K 1.0K 500 FSLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $85.00 $30.1K 5.8K 473

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $27.0K on this trade with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 25437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 407 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 227 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $64.4K on this trade with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 13528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.2K on this trade with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 3373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 554 day(s) on June 17, 2022. A trader bought 210 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $1.6 million on this trade with a price of $7916.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $70.5K on this trade with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 1017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.0K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 253 day(s) on August 20, 2021. A trader bought 484 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $360.5K on this trade with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 407 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 222 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $102.1K on this trade with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDAY (NASDAQ:WDAY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 407 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $407.5K on this trade with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 1017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.1K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.