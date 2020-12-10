10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/11/20 $650.00 $65.8K 24.7K 54.1K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $1.8 million 264.8K 16.7K HOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $39.00 $35.8K 2.1K 4.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $275.00 $380.0K 10.7K 2.6K MGM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $29.00 $31.8K 11.8K 2.6K HBI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $18.00 $28.0K 35 2.5K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $45.00 $58.7K 10.7K 2.1K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $110.00 $129.2K 6.1K 1.7K JMIA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $35.00 $83.6K 3.5K 1.3K PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $100.00 $144.0K 2.5K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $65.8K on this trade with a price of $328.0 per contract. There were 24718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 407 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 13848 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.8 million on this trade with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 264813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG (NYSE:HOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 239 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.8K on this trade with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 2175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $380.0K on this trade with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 10706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 911 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $31.8K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HBI (NYSE:HBI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 218 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.0K on this trade with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 209 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $58.7K on this trade with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 10782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 444 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $129.2K on this trade with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 6181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 326 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $83.6K on this trade with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 3560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $144.0K on this trade with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.