Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Spirit And Rocket Companies
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave his unusual option activity picks.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has unusual options activity at the January $30 calls.
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) has unusual activity at the December 11 $22 calls.
Najarian is in both of these plays.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media