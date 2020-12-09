Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Spirit And Rocket Companies
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2020 1:06pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian gave his unusual option activity picks.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has unusual options activity at the January $30 calls.

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) has unusual activity at the December 11 $22 calls.

Najarian is in both of these plays.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

