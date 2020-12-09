10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/11/20 $125.00 $64.6K 50.7K 119.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $100.00 $41.0K 32.4K 34.8K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/11/20 $160.00 $60.0K 2.4K 3.8K NXPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $172.50 $93.7K 6.2K 3.1K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/11/20 $350.00 $87.5K 3.0K 3.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $300.00 $40.9K 3.2K 2.5K NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $50.00 $580.0K 4.3K 1.6K IIVI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $80.00 $29.3K 5.9K 1.5K SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/11/20 $1100.00 $178.8K 790 1.4K PSTG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $22.50 $31.7K 4.5K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 761 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $64.6K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 50720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 519 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.0K on this trade with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 32450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $60.0K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXPI (NASDAQ:NXPI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 2680 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $93.7K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 6263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 223 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $87.5K on this trade with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 3022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1024 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.9K on this trade with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $580.0K on this trade with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 4362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IIVI (NASDAQ:IIVI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 489 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.3K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOP (NYSE:SHOP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 267 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $178.8K on this trade with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 302 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $31.7K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.