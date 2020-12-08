Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Newmont Corporation

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 8:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts in Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) by about 2.5 to 1 and the most active options on Monday were the January $65 calls, as 2,800 contracts were traded for $1.50.

Buyers of these calls are betting Newmont will trade above $66.50 by the January expiration, which is 8.24% higher than the closing price on Monday. Khouw said he also noticed unusual options activity in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX), SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) and gold futures.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

