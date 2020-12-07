Market Overview

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2020 12:50pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SOLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $7.50 $61.9K 9.5K 16.5K
KNDI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $10.00 $37.8K 9.4K 15.9K
BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/11/20 $270.00 $40.9K 6.4K 10.1K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/11/20 $760.00 $54.8K 2.7K 6.7K
CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/11/20 $23.00 $36.5K 3.0K 5.2K
M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $12.00 $52.0K 12.2K 3.2K
NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $55.00 $86.1K 33.9K 2.3K
JMIA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $122.6K 4.1K 1.6K
RIDE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $20.00 $42.5K 4.0K 1.4K
WKHS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $22.00 $93.1K 1.0K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For SOLO (NASDAQ:SOLO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 651 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $61.9K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 9554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KNDI (NASDAQ:KNDI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 314 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $37.8K on this trade with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 9442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 264 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $40.9K on this trade with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 6449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 631 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $54.8K on this trade with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 2757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.5K on this trade with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 3097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 800 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 12282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 221 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $86.1K on this trade with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 33936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $122.6K on this trade with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 4143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 394 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.5K on this trade with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 4059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 264 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $93.1K on this trade with a price of $353.0 per contract. There were 1069 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

Options

