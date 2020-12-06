Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw Say It's Time To Take Profits On VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth advised viewers with a long position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) to take profits or take a short position in the ETF. He said the sector has significantly outperformed the tech sector and the S&P 500, and he thinks the trade has become a little too crowded because the ETF is trading outside of its trend channel.

Mike Khouw agrees SMH looks a bit rich and extended. He said the reason the semiconductor sector outperformed the market is in the multiple expansion, as the P/E multiple of the sector significantly outperformed the P/E multiple of the broader market. To make a bearish bet, Khouw wants to buy the February $200 put for $5.15.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMH)

US Regulations Hampered Lam Research's Q1 Business With China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com