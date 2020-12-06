Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Is Bearish On US Dollar

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
Share:

CNBC Options Action's Mike Khouw recommended on November 13 a bearish options trade in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSE: UUP). He now sees more weakness ahead for the U.S. dollar, so he does not want to close his bearish position in the name.

For those who didn't buy puts in UUP back in November, Khouw thinks it is still not too late to make money on the UUP's decline. He believes it will be a good idea to buy the June 2021, $24 strike put for 45 cents. The trade breaks even at $23.55 or around 3.75% below the current price.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UUP)

Look At This Trade For A Weakening Dollar, Say Carter Worth And Mike Khouw
How Are European Markets Doing Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com