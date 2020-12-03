Jon Najarian Gives His Opinion On Goldman's Tesla Call

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about Goldman Sachs' bullish call on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The analyst upgraded the stock to a Buy rating and increased its price target to $780.

Najarian owns calls in the name and he's surprised Goldman didn't upgraded the stock earlier. He sees the move as a recognition to what Elon Musk has done in terms of delivery. Najarian has no intentions of getting out of a long position in Tesla.