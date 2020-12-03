Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Gives His Opinion On Goldman's Tesla Call

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Gives His Opinion On Goldman's Tesla Call

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about Goldman Sachs' bullish call on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The analyst upgraded the stock to a Buy rating and increased its price target to $780.

Najarian owns calls in the name and he's surprised Goldman didn't upgraded the stock earlier. He sees the move as a recognition to what Elon Musk has done in terms of delivery. Najarian has no intentions of getting out of a long position in Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta Dodges Deer On Dark Dirt Road
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Tesla's Settlement With Michigan Could Be Undone By Auto Dealer-Backed Bill Passed In State House
Josh Brown Says GM Is Taking Cues From Tesla And Transforming Itself
Tesla Receives Paintshop Permit, Denied Tree Clearing At Gigafactory Berlin
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com