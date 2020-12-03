Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Spotify
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw considerably above average options volume in Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). It was 10 times above the average daily volume and calls significantly outpaced puts.
The most active were the January $350 calls and they were trading for $12.30. Buyers of these calls are betting Spotify is going to trade above $362.30 or around 13% higher from the closing price on Wednesday.
