10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $45.00 $56.0K 5.1K 34.5K M CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $12.00 $182.9K 18.4K 7.7K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $21.00 $30.6K 2.4K 5.3K JWN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $32.50 $267.8K 6.2K 5.2K UA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $15.00 $35.3K 22.3K 3.5K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $78.00 $291.7K 220 3.0K GSX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $50.00 $50.4K 16.7K 2.2K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $125.00 $108.0K 2.0K 1.6K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $185.00 $34.5K 13.3K 1.5K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $280.00 $207.5K 4.1K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 201 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.0K on this trade with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 5191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 5900 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $182.9K on this trade with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 18449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 203 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.6K on this trade with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 2409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 5150 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $267.8K on this trade with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 6292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UA (NYSE:UA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 706 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.3K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 22305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 2889 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $291.7K on this trade with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 240 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $50.4K on this trade with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 16743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 288 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $108.0K on this trade with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 2062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 288 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.5K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 13302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 388 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $207.5K on this trade with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 4130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.