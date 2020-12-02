10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $95.00 $29.7K 19.0K 69.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/04/20 $123.00 $38.9K 23.1K 45.2K RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $8.00 $27.5K 1.5K 12.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $220.00 $119.0K 23.2K 5.3K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $108.00 $153.4K 14.5K 4.1K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $220.00 $418.7K 11.7K 3.6K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $95.0K 763 2.5K BOX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $17.00 $208.8K 78 1.6K STM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $45.00 $58.9K 6.4K 1.3K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $75.00 $56.0K 876 938

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 212 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.7K on this trade with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 19062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 319 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.9K on this trade with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 23192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.5K on this trade with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $119.0K on this trade with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 23295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1300 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $153.4K on this trade with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 14567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 232 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $418.7K on this trade with a price of $1805.0 per contract. There were 11722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 415 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $95.0K on this trade with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BOX (NYSE:BOX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 1019 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $208.8K on this trade with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STM (NYSE:STM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 535 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $58.9K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 6421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.0K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.