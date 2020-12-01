10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $45.00 $25.8K 31.6K 19.8K ABUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $5.00 $28.9K 7.6K 1.8K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $125.00 $915.2K 2.2K 1.8K DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $2.1 million 422 1.6K ACB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $9.50 $97.7K 143 1.0K CLDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $25.00 $248.3K 102 989 CUE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $5.00 $36.3K 549 906 EDIT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $35.00 $132.0K 841 791 APHA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $5.00 $60.0K 46.5K 747 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $56.9K 2.3K 511

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 266 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.8K on this trade with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 31660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABUS (NASDAQ:ABUS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 482 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.9K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 7679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 208 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $915.2K on this trade with a price of $4400.0 per contract. There were 2224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 850 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $2.1 million on this trade with a price of $2480.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACB (NYSE:ACB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 967 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $97.7K on this trade with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLDX (NASDAQ:CLDX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 671 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $248.3K on this trade with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 989 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CUE (NASDAQ:CUE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $36.3K on this trade with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDIT (NASDAQ:EDIT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $132.0K on this trade with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APHA (NASDAQ:APHA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $60.0K on this trade with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 46593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on May 21, 2021. A trader bought 407 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.9K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

