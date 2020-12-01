10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $49.00 $51.0K 2.9K 14.1K TCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $34.00 $243.0K 6.7K 3.6K FSR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $30.00 $104.5K 2.9K 1.5K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/19/21 $65.00 $165.0K 1.9K 828 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $155.00 $331.8K 3.1K 770 APTV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $105.00 $51.0K 127 395 ROST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $420.0K 47 350 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $50.00 $118.0K 349 341 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/24/20 $275.00 $152.5K 183 331 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $100.00 $490.5K 94 300

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $51.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1293 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $243.0K on this trade with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 6797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $104.5K on this trade with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 2912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $165.0K on this trade with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 499 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $331.8K on this trade with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 3167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 770 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APTV (NYSE:APTV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $51.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROST (NASDAQ:ROST), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 350 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $420.0K on this trade with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $118.0K on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 24, 2020. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $152.5K on this trade with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 199 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $490.5K on this trade with a price of $1635.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.