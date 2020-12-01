10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/04/20 $122.00 $114.5K 24.8K 96.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $70.00 $91.2K 4.2K 28.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $94.00 $29.2K 4.7K 22.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $215.00 $110.9K 18.1K 6.0K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $110.00 $323.4K 3.6K 5.9K BB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $12.50 $67.9K 12.3K 5.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $7.50 $37.1K 9.8K 5.3K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $222.50 $61.0K 836 5.2K HPQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $22.00 $35.1K 5.5K 4.7K TSEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $27.00 $197.7K 3.0K 2.8K

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 496 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $114.5K on this trade with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 24802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 523 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $91.2K on this trade with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 4214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.2K on this trade with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 4709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 222 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $110.9K on this trade with a price of $498.0 per contract. There were 18104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 2488 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $323.4K on this trade with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 693 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $67.9K on this trade with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 12312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 464 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $37.1K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 9813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 359 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $61.0K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $35.1K on this trade with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 5580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSEM (NASDAQ:TSEM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 879 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $197.7K on this trade with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 3004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.