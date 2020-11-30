Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Gap
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian went over his unusual options activity plays.
Najarian sees unusual activity in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) at the December $98 calls. He owns these and will hold for about two to three weeks.
Gap (NYSE: GPS) also has unusual activity at the January $22 calls. Najarian will hold these calls for one month.
Posted-In: CNBC Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas