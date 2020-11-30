Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Gap
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2020 12:58pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian went over his unusual options activity plays.

Najarian sees unusual activity in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) at the December $98 calls. He owns these and will hold for about two to three weeks.

Gap (NYSE: GPS) also has unusual activity at the January $22 calls. Najarian will hold these calls for one month.

Posted-In: CNBC Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

