10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/04/20 $55.00 $37.0K 17.9K 31.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $700.00 $87.8K 17.0K 22.9K KNDI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $10.00 $59.8K 15.0K 9.6K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $90.00 $105.7K 20.9K 6.1K XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/04/20 $60.00 $83.2K 3.2K 2.9K GNUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $2.00 $26.4K 125 2.3K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $12.00 $28.3K 18.7K 2.1K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $275.00 $68.6K 666 1.4K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $118.0K 5.4K 1.2K JWN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $32.50 $51.0K 2.6K 811

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $37.0K on this trade with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 17964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $87.8K on this trade with a price of $431.0 per contract. There were 17073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNDI (NASDAQ:KNDI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 307 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $59.8K on this trade with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 15047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 276 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $105.7K on this trade with a price of $383.0 per contract. There were 20918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $83.2K on this trade with a price of $333.0 per contract. There were 3290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GNUS (NASDAQ:GNUS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 228 day(s) on July 16, 2021. A trader bought 757 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.4K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1050 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.3K on this trade with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 18756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 332 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $68.6K on this trade with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $118.0K on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 5412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN (NYSE:JWN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $51.0K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.