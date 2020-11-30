10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $120.00 $33.1K 37.8K 135.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $90.00 $112.7K 32.2K 26.0K WORK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/20 $48.00 $28.9K 1.0K 11.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/04/20 $215.00 $31.5K 5.4K 9.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $7.50 $34.3K 7.4K 8.1K SPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $23.00 $3.5 million 22 6.0K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $210.00 $169.4K 3.1K 5.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $64.00 $35.1K 2.6K 2.3K SWCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $16.00 $31.1K 2.5K 2.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $250.00 $447.0K 1.1K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 255 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.1K on this trade with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 37840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 221 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $112.7K on this trade with a price of $511.0 per contract. There were 32215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WORK (NYSE:WORK), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 317 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $28.9K on this trade with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 1028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $31.5K on this trade with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 5493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 573 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $34.3K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 7404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 6000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $3.5 million on this trade with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 427 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $169.4K on this trade with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 3144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 208 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.1K on this trade with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 2615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWCH (NYSE:SWCH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 890 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.1K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 109 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 745 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $447.0K on this trade with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.