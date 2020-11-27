10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $45.00 $123.2K 21.1K 4.9K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $285.00 $69.3K 3.2K 4.5K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $75.00 $84.6K 6.6K 2.1K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $89.0K 17.5K 1.2K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $42.00 $864.6K 4.1K 758 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $60.00 $48.4K 44.5K 700 IPG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $17.00 $167.4K 298 500 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $1775.00 $40.0K 16 437 QNST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $50.4K 457 420 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $70.00 $65.4K 252 9

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 466 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $123.2K on this trade with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 21190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 394 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $69.3K on this trade with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 3207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1030 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 73 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $84.6K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 6644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 420 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $89.0K on this trade with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 17576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 420 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 758 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $864.6K on this trade with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 4175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 312 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.4K on this trade with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 44554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IPG (NYSE:IPG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $167.4K on this trade with a price of $558.0 per contract. There were 298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $1775.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.0K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QNST (NASDAQ:QNST), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 420 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $50.4K on this trade with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $65.4K on this trade with a price of $327.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.