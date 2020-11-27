10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $115.00 $225.4K 20.2K 17.1K WORK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $40.00 $44.1K 10.6K 17.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $64.00 $43.5K 11.1K 9.5K STM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $40.00 $323.8K 9.9K 8.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $88.00 $144.2K 6.5K 7.1K ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/04/20 $500.00 $374.4K 6.4K 3.7K ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $31.00 $570.0K 81 3.0K JKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $95.00 $154.7K 2.5K 1.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $220.00 $77.8K 27.5K 1.5K DBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $67.7K 3.3K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1503 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $225.4K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 20281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WORK (NYSE:WORK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $44.1K on this trade with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 10650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1730 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $43.5K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 11198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STM (NYSE:STM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 2612 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $323.8K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 9939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 437 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $144.2K on this trade with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 6578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $374.4K on this trade with a price of $1872.0 per contract. There were 6494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 3000 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $570.0K on this trade with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JKS (NYSE:JKS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 673 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $154.7K on this trade with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 251 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $77.8K on this trade with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 27541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 364 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $67.7K on this trade with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 3355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.