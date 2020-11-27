10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $55.00 $57.4K 13.2K 22.6K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $295.00 $6.3 million 1.4K 5.0K MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $190.00 $554.6K 1.3K 3.8K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $720.00 $371.5K 940 3.7K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/04/20 $20.00 $42.4K 2.8K 3.1K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $51.00 $292.5K 65 3.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $60.00 $108.0K 18.4K 2.9K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $32.00 $33.8K 2.9K 1.6K EBAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $488.1K 1.5K 1.4K MGNI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $15.00 $295.3K 3.7K 1.3K

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 203 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $57.4K on this trade with a price of $281.0 per contract. There were 13215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 5000 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $6.3 million on this trade with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 1473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $554.6K on this trade with a price of $2773.0 per contract. There were 1380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 239 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $371.5K on this trade with a price of $1555.0 per contract. There were 940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3768 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.4K on this trade with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 2891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 900 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $292.5K on this trade with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $108.0K on this trade with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 18472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.8K on this trade with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 2937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $488.1K on this trade with a price of $1627.0 per contract. There were 1551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 642 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $295.3K on this trade with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 3732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.