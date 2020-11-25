Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Ford

Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" he saw more than three times the average daily call options volume in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Tuesday.

The most active calls were the January 10 calls as around 50,000 contracts were traded for 32 cents. Buyers are betting the price is going to exceed $10.32, which means they expect the stock to move at least 10% higher from Friday's closing price.