Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Ford

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" he saw more than three times the average daily call options volume in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Tuesday.

The most active calls were the January 10 calls as around 50,000 contracts were traded for 32 cents. Buyers are betting the price is going to exceed $10.32, which means they expect the stock to move at least 10% higher from Friday's closing price.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

