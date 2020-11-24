10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $12.00 $31.2K 194.9K 35.4K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/27/20 $230.00 $35.5K 3.9K 11.3K PLUG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $27.00 $117.3K 853 10.2K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $18.00 $45.1K 2.2K 4.9K FCEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $98.8K 5.0K 4.9K NKLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/21 $35.00 $224.3K 13.8K 4.7K JBLU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $16.00 $40.1K 1.9K 3.0K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $50.00 $39.9K 17.5K 2.3K FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/27/20 $292.50 $35.6K 53 1.0K ACM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $52.50 $42.8K 7.6K 581

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1079 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.2K on this trade with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 194904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 255 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $35.5K on this trade with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 3991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 489 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $117.3K on this trade with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1458 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.1K on this trade with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 2229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 499 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $98.8K on this trade with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 5037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 316 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $224.3K on this trade with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 13846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 436 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.1K on this trade with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 1913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.9K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 17528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $292.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $35.6K on this trade with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACM (NYSE:ACM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 209 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $42.8K on this trade with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 7694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.