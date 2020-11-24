10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/27/20 $115.00 $48.3K 31.9K 70.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $95.00 $231.0K 2.5K 9.3K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $50.00 $249.8K 2.6K 7.3K SABR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $10.00 $48.0K 20.5K 6.7K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $210.00 $1.5 million 12.4K 5.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $215.00 $56.0K 5.5K 4.9K CLDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $12.00 $102.3K 894 4.5K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/19/21 $2.50 $66.2K 11.9K 3.9K AMBA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $80.00 $102.5K 189 3.3K WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $50.00 $26.2K 8.8K 3.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 484 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.3K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 31903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 297 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $231.0K on this trade with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 2568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 7139 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $249.8K on this trade with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 143 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $48.0K on this trade with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 20599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1575 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.5 million on this trade with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 12444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 230 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.0K on this trade with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 5509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLDR (NYSE:CLDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 2046 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $102.3K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $66.2K on this trade with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 11909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMBA (NASDAQ:AMBA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $102.5K on this trade with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $26.2K on this trade with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 8897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.