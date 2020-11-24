10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $12.00 $39.5K 43.1K 17.5K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $25.00 $25.2K 47.2K 14.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $520.00 $56.9K 2.7K 13.4K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/27/20 $85.00 $40.1K 5.1K 8.4K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/27/20 $40.00 $36.8K 1.3K 5.7K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/21 $60.00 $127.3K 20.2K 4.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/27/20 $272.50 $153.1K 3.9K 3.1K GSX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $80.00 $195.0K 8.8K 2.7K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $27.50 $138.4K 2.5K 1.8K AYRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $12.50 $30.0K 4.1K 1.7K

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 423 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 501 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.5K on this trade with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 43134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.2K on this trade with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 47290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 228 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $56.9K on this trade with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 2776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 502 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.1K on this trade with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 5126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 542 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.8K on this trade with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 1370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 380 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $127.3K on this trade with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 20281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 251 contract(s) at a $272.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $153.1K on this trade with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 3904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSX (NYSE:GSX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1300 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $195.0K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 8818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 390 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $138.4K on this trade with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1898 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $30.0K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.