Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Dell Technologies
On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said calls outpaced puts 2 to 1 in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) on Monday and the options volume was twice the average daily options volume.
The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the stock moves around 7% on average on the event. The options market is implying a move of 9% in each direction. Eison noticed one trade during the session. Somebody sold 1,250 contracts of the December $70 calls for $2.75. The trade breaks even at $72.75.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Options ActionOptions Markets Media