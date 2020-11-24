Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Dell Technologies

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said calls outpaced puts 2 to 1 in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) on Monday and the options volume was twice the average daily options volume.

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the stock moves around 7% on average on the event. The options market is implying a move of 9% in each direction. Eison noticed one trade during the session. Somebody sold 1,250 contracts of the December $70 calls for $2.75. The trade breaks even at $72.75.