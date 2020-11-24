Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Dell Technologies

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Dell Technologies

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said calls outpaced puts 2 to 1 in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) on Monday and the options volume was twice the average daily options volume.

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the stock moves around 7% on average on the event. The options market is implying a move of 9% in each direction. Eison noticed one trade during the session. Somebody sold 1,250 contracts of the December $70 calls for $2.75. The trade breaks even at $72.75.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead of Earnings
8 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2020
Earnings Outlook for Dell Technologies
Monday's Market Minute: Previewing The Holiday Week
Activist Investor Elliott Exits AT&T, Buys Uniti, Boosts Dell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com