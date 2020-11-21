Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Buying Opportunity In Alibaba Pullback

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2020 11:21am   Comments
Share:

Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that a pullback in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) presents an opportunity for people who had not gotten into a long position to do so. He thinks that Alibaba's financial results are still very good and recent issues might ultimately get sorted out.

To make a bullish bet, Khouw wants to buy the February $270 call for $19 and sell the December $285 call for $4. The total cost for the trade is $15 and it should benefit from the decay of the December $285 call over time, explained Khouw. If the December call is worthless at expiration, Khouw is going to have exposure to Alibaba through the February call, with a break-even at $285.

Carter Worth sees strong support for Alibaba at the 150-day moving average. He is a buyer of the stock.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A $4B Hit This Week
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Will Amazon Or Alibaba Stock Grow More By 2025?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Yatsen IPO: What Investors Should Know About Chinese Beauty E-Com Company
The Chinese Gambling Market Vs. US Gambling Market: What Investors Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com