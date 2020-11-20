Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap And Square

Pete Najarian on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" says he sees unusual options activity in Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) and Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

Najarian says he sees aggressive buying in the Snap $43 strike calls that expire on November 27 and notes that 5,900 contracts have been purchased.

Najarian also sees unusual options activity in the Square $200 strike calls that expire on November 27 and notes he will hold these calls for a week.