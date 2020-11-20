10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $74.6K 54.2K 3.9K ACM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $52.50 $36.8K 4.7K 3.5K PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $24.00 $32.5K 4.5K 3.0K UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $34.00 $360.0K 7.2K 2.5K SAVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $22.50 $53.4K 13.3K 1.4K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $60.00 $37.1K 4.5K 1.1K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $202.50 $104.0K 933 1.0K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/20/20 $35.00 $42.4K 6.9K 991 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $13.00 $52.4K 34.5K 945 SPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $25.0K 12.7K 701

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 427 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 373 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $74.6K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 54296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACM (NYSE:ACM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 254 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.8K on this trade with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 288 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $32.5K on this trade with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 4565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 2500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $360.0K on this trade with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 7251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVE (NYSE:SAVE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 714 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $53.4K on this trade with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 13352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 371 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $37.1K on this trade with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 204 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $104.0K on this trade with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $42.4K on this trade with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 6917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 343 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $52.4K on this trade with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 34580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPR (NYSE:SPR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.0K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 12708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.