10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $300.00 $201.8K 52.9K 24.2K SOLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/20/20 $12.50 $218.8K 164 15.1K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/27/20 $51.00 $44.6K 2.3K 8.4K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $649.4K 2.7K 4.0K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/27/20 $445.00 $114.0K 4.9K 2.3K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $110.00 $25.8K 1.9K 2.1K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $8.00 $40.6K 8.8K 1.9K PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $70.00 $36.9K 3.7K 1.1K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $88.2K 9.5K 820 FTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $46.00 $477.0K 20 600

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 368 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $201.8K on this trade with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 52929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOLO (NASDAQ:SOLO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 1215 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $218.8K on this trade with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $44.6K on this trade with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 2353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 427 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 313 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $649.4K on this trade with a price of $2075.0 per contract. There were 2780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $114.0K on this trade with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 4937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 530 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $25.8K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 1926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1446 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.6K on this trade with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 8867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 216 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $36.9K on this trade with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 3786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 210 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 767 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $88.2K on this trade with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 9531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 820 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 600 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $477.0K on this trade with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.