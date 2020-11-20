10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $118.00 $29.1K 20.2K 30.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $535.00 $39.4K 2.0K 7.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $47.50 $31.2K 38.8K 3.7K WORK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.00 $588.0K 8.0K 2.0K FSLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/27/20 $85.00 $69.9K 1.6K 1.9K PING PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $221.1K 4 1.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/21 $220.00 $109.8K 20.1K 1.3K PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $300.00 $234.5K 8.0K 1.0K NTNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/20/20 $27.00 $109.0K 1.1K 861 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $410.00 $842.6K 1.1K 522

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 907 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.1K on this trade with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 20276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 789 contract(s) at a $535.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.4K on this trade with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 521 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.2K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 38848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WORK (NYSE:WORK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 427 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $588.0K on this trade with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 8061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 233 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $69.9K on this trade with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PING (NYSE:PING), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 427 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1637 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $221.1K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $109.8K on this trade with a price of $549.0 per contract. There were 20150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NYSE:PANW), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 295 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $234.5K on this trade with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 8035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTNX (NASDAQ:NTNX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. A trader bought 807 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $109.0K on this trade with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. A trader bought 265 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $842.6K on this trade with a price of $3138.0 per contract. There were 1182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.