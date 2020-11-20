Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Roku

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 7:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU). On Thursday, it had three times the average daily options volume on the back of bullish remarks from John Malone.

The most activity was concentrated on the weekly options, expiring on Friday and a week from Friday. Khouw was looking at the November 27, $260-strike calls. Around 6,000 contracts were traded on Thursday and traders paid $5 for them.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

