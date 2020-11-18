Market Overview

10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $220.00 $50.0K 9.5K 41.7K
GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $10.00 $26.0K 40.5K 40.1K
AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $13.00 $38.0K 58.1K 19.0K
UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $220.00 $390.0K 1.8K 5.0K
NKLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $35.00 $40.5K 12.9K 2.3K
XPO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/20 $100.00 $1.7 million 2.0K 2.0K
UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $37.00 $142.6K 2.9K 611
PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $15.00 $461.5K 4.0K 503
LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $295.0K 1.6K 500
UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $180.00 $101.2K 8.6K 494

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 350 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $50.0K on this trade with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 9594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $26.0K on this trade with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 40569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 1228 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.0K on this trade with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 58152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $390.0K on this trade with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 222 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $40.5K on this trade with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 12922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPO (NYSE:XPO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 1600 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $1.7 million on this trade with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 2093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 429 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 348 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $142.6K on this trade with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 2991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 499 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $461.5K on this trade with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 4052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 429 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $295.0K on this trade with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $101.2K on this trade with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 8601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

