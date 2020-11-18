10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $120.00 $38.4K 76.6K 43.9K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $10.00 $42.5K 13.2K 5.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/20/20 $550.00 $280.8K 5.4K 4.0K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/04/20 $160.00 $98.2K 136 3.6K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $45.00 $528.2K 2.5K 2.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $2.50 $43.1K 9.0K 1.9K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $395.00 $176.0K 2.0K 1.9K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/27/20 $83.00 $52.0K 1.4K 1.2K BB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $37.0K 8.6K 1.0K GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/19/21 $40.00 $57.3K 1.0K 985

Explanation

These itemized elaboration has been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 405 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $38.4K on this trade with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 76696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $42.5K on this trade with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 13258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 216 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $280.8K on this trade with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 5403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 599 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $98.2K on this trade with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 303 day(s) on September 17, 2021. A trader bought 2000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $528.2K on this trade with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 2573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 308 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $43.1K on this trade with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $176.0K on this trade with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 2085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $52.0K on this trade with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BB (NYSE:BB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 429 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 789 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $37.0K on this trade with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 8672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLW (NYSE:GLW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 522 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $57.3K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

