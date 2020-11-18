10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $500.00 $116.1K 28.8K 85.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $45.00 $41.9K 13.8K 24.7K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/19/21 $10.00 $312.8K 2.1K 8.6K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $20.50 $70.7K 9.6K 8.5K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $250.00 $3.3 million 23.1K 6.4K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/20/20 $43.00 $31.2K 7.1K 6.4K JWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/20 $22.50 $39.2K 3.8K 3.7K PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/21 $75.00 $569.0K 2.2K 3.1K GRPN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/20/20 $30.00 $66.6K 3.0K 2.7K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $25.00 $30.4K 4.0K 2.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 253 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $116.1K on this trade with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 28877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 223 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $41.9K on this trade with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 13885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 8000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $312.8K on this trade with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 2174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 895 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $70.7K on this trade with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 9639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 2500 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $3.3 million on this trade with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 23128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 250 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $31.2K on this trade with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JWN (NYSE:JWN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 265 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.2K on this trade with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 981 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $569.0K on this trade with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 2213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 2667 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $66.6K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 3051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 277 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.4K on this trade with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 4077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.