10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $5.00 $33.5K 3.2K 35.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $121.00 $74.7K 34.7K 27.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $3.00 $55.7K 17.4K 13.8K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $95.00 $192.8K 15.8K 8.0K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $20.00 $39.8K 3.4K 5.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/20/20 $212.50 $29.4K 4.4K 2.2K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/27/20 $200.00 $70.4K 865 2.2K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/27/20 $475.00 $42.9K 995 718 JBL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $496.9K 776 492 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/04/20 $83.50 $98.2K 151 475

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 559 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.5K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 762 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $74.7K on this trade with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 34733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 2231 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $55.7K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 17456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on April 16, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $192.8K on this trade with a price of $964.0 per contract. There were 15896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 249 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $39.8K on this trade with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 278 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $29.4K on this trade with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 4494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 256 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $70.4K on this trade with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 27, 2020. A trader bought 204 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $42.9K on this trade with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBL (NYSE:JBL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 430 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 492 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $496.9K on this trade with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 4, 2020. A trader bought 333 contract(s) at a $83.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $98.2K on this trade with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

