10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/20 $210.00 $95.0K 10.2K 24.9K GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/20/20 $9.50 $91.2K 28.4K 13.1K PLUG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/20/20 $23.00 $66.8K 3.1K 6.5K SPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/21 $40.00 $211.6K 10.1K 2.5K YRCW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/20 $5.00 $60.7K 101 1.9K SPCE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/11/20 $22.00 $26.2K 5.3K 1.2K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/20/20 $37.00 $30.3K 5.9K 751 LUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $63.6K 949 566 PWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/20/20 $55.00 $721.9K 777 564 AL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/20 $40.00 $87.5K 1.2K 558

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $95.0K on this trade with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 10251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 3146 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The trader or institution spent $91.2K on this trade with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 28462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 796 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $66.8K on this trade with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 3120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPR (NYSE:SPR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 1245 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $211.6K on this trade with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 10146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YRCW (NASDAQ:YRCW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 934 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $60.7K on this trade with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1983 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 11, 2020. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $26.2K on this trade with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 5304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 294 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $30.3K on this trade with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 5906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on June 18, 2021. A trader bought 219 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $63.6K on this trade with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PWR (NYSE:PWR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 564 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $721.9K on this trade with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AL (NYSE:AL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on December 18, 2020. A trader bought 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $87.5K on this trade with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.