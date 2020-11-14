Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Look At This Trade For A Weakening Dollar, Say Carter Worth And Mike Khouw

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2020 1:49pm   Comments
Share:

The U.S. dollar is under a lot of pressure, Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro said on CNBC's "Options Action." He analyzed the chart of the dollar index and noticed a double top pattern along with a break of the uptrend. He sees that as a bearish signal and thinks the dollar will trade sharply lower.

Mike Khouw suggested a bearish options trade for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSE: UUP) as a way to trade a potential weakness in the dollar. He would buy the March $25 put for $0.45. The trade breaks even at $24.55, or around 2% of the current stock price.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UUP)

How Are European Markets Doing Today?
Which Currency ETF Will Grow The Most By 2025?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com